American Eagle Outfitters Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AEO

In trading on Thursday, shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.20, changing hands as high as $13.30 per share. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AEO's low point in its 52 week range is $9.46 per share, with $17.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.24.

