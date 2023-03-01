American Eagle Outfitters beats revenue estimates on steady demand

Adds forecast details, background, shares

March 1 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters AEO.N on Wednesday topped analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue, as consumers returning to work and social events thronged its stores for buying apparel and accessories despite stubbornly high inflation.

The company's shares, which fell nearly 45% in 2022, were up about 8% in after-hours trading.

Even as a threat of recession looms over the United States, demand for sportswear, dresses and cargo pants have remained steady, benefiting apparel makers like American Eagle that have offered higher discounts to shoppers in order to get rid of excess stock.

In January, the company said that its fourth-quarter sales and profit margins were tracking at the high end of its forecasts, benefiting from its decision to right-size inventories and a better-than-expected performance at its American Eagle label.

The company said on Wednesday it expects full-year revenue to be in the range of flat to up low-single digits. Analysts expect 3.2% growth, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company's net revenue stood at $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, while analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.48 billion.

Abercrombie, American Eagle lift holiday sales expectations nL4N33U1X2

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com;Twitter:https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.