Markets
AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Value Creation Plan; Targets 15% CAGR Through 2023

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) announced its Real Power. Real Growth. plan, under which the company will leverage customer-focused capabilities and continue to strengthen its ROI discipline. The company plans to: double Aerie to $2 billion in revenue; and reignite American Eagle for profit growth.

American Eagle Outfitters targets revenue of approximately $5.5 billion and operating income of $550 million in fiscal 2023, with the operating margin expanding to 10%. The targets exclude potential asset impairment and restructuring charges. Aerie revenue is projected to grow at a mid-20%'s compound annual growth rate to approximately $2 billion. American Eagle revenue is anticipated to remain roughly flat to fiscal 2019, at approximately $3.5 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AEO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular