American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) to Report Earnings on September 6, 2023

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) is expected to report its fiscal third quarter earnings on September 6, 2023, after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2023. According to Zacks, based on 8 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Here are some key factors that could impact AEO's earnings in the third quarter:

Inflation: Analysts will be looking for AEO to provide an update on how inflation is impacting its business in the third quarter.

Supply chain disruptions: Analysts will be looking for AEO to provide an update on how supply chain disruptions are impacting its business in the third quarter.

Consumer spending: Analysts will be looking for AEO to provide an update on how consumer spending is impacting its business in the third quarter.

Overall, analysts are expecting AEO to report strong earnings growth in the third quarter.

About AEO:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc is an apparel and accessory retailer with company stores in U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. The company leases all store premises, regional distribution facilities, some of its office space, and certain information technology and office equipment. American Eagle also has an online business that ships worldwide. It operates in two segments: American Eagle and Aerie. The majority of its revenue comes from its primary brand, American Eagle, which offers an assortment of specialty apparel and accessories for women and men. Geographically, it generates the vast majority of its revenue from the United States.

