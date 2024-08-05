American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stock Moves -1.49%: What You Should Know

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) ended the recent trading session at $19.78, demonstrating a -1.49% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 2.6%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.43%.

The teen clothing retailer's shares have seen an increase of 4.53% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.92%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of American Eagle Outfitters in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, up 44% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.3 billion, showing an 8.18% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.75 per share and a revenue of $5.43 billion, demonstrating changes of +15.13% and +3.16%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Eagle Outfitters. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, American Eagle Outfitters possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, American Eagle Outfitters is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.29, so one might conclude that American Eagle Outfitters is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that AEO has a PEG ratio of 0.97. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.