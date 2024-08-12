American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stock Moves -1.08%: What You Should Know

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) ended the recent trading session at $20.97, demonstrating a -1.08% swing from the preceding day's closing price. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had gained 0.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.2%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.22%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of American Eagle Outfitters in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 29, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.37, showcasing a 48% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.31 billion, showing an 8.72% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.78 per share and a revenue of $5.43 billion, demonstrating changes of +17.11% and +3.28%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for American Eagle Outfitters. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.8% higher. American Eagle Outfitters is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, American Eagle Outfitters is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.19.

It's also important to note that AEO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.01. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. AEO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 173, this industry ranks in the bottom 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.