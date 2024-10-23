American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stock Moves -0.81%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) ending at $19.58, denoting a -0.81% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.6%.

The teen clothing retailer's shares have seen a decrease of 3.66% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of American Eagle Outfitters in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.47, marking a 4.08% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.31 billion, up 0.45% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.78 per share and a revenue of $5.39 billion, signifying shifts of +17.11% and +2.46%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Eagle Outfitters should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, American Eagle Outfitters is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.9.

We can additionally observe that AEO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.98. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

