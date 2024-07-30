American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) closed at $22.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.5% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.28%.

The teen clothing retailer's stock has climbed by 15% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of American Eagle Outfitters in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post earnings of $0.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 44%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.3 billion, reflecting an 8.18% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $5.43 billion, indicating changes of +15.13% and +3.16%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for American Eagle Outfitters. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. American Eagle Outfitters is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.77. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.21 for its industry.

We can also see that AEO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.08. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.44.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, placing it within the bottom 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

