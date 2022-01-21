American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) closed at $21.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.89% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 8.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.79%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from American Eagle Outfitters as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, American Eagle Outfitters is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.53 billion, up 18.43% from the year-ago period.

AEO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $5.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +990% and +33.73%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Eagle Outfitters should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.66% lower. American Eagle Outfitters is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note American Eagle Outfitters's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.73, which means American Eagle Outfitters is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AEO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

