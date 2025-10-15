American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) ended the recent trading session at $15.23, demonstrating a -3.91% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.4% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 20.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.02%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of American Eagle Outfitters in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, American Eagle Outfitters is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.32 billion, reflecting a 2.19% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.11 per share and a revenue of $5.29 billion, signifying shifts of -36.21% and -0.7%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for American Eagle Outfitters. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 8.32% upward. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, American Eagle Outfitters is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.28. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.6 of its industry.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

