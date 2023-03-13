American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.93, changing hands as low as $12.51 per share. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AEO's low point in its 52 week range is $9.46 per share, with $19.465 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.62.

