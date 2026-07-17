American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) closed the most recent trading day at $17.03, moving -2.63% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.01% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

Shares of the teen clothing retailer have depreciated by 1.8% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.78%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32%.

The upcoming earnings release of American Eagle Outfitters will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.21, down 53.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.37 billion, up 6.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.76 per share and a revenue of $5.81 billion, demonstrating changes of +17.33% and +5.66%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for American Eagle Outfitters. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.39% lower. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note American Eagle Outfitters's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.93. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.59.

We can additionally observe that AEO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.27.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.