American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) reached $20.71, with a +0.78% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Shares of the teen clothing retailer witnessed a gain of 3.89% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 5.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.87%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of American Eagle Outfitters in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.47, reflecting a 4.08% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.31 billion, indicating a 0.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $5.39 billion, indicating changes of +17.11% and +2.46%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for American Eagle Outfitters. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% higher. Currently, American Eagle Outfitters is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.55. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.8.

It's also important to note that AEO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.02. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.92.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.