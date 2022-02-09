American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) closed the most recent trading day at $23.68, moving +0.72% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.45% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 2.53% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Eagle Outfitters as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, American Eagle Outfitters is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.53 billion, up 18.43% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Eagle Outfitters should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.94% lower within the past month. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that American Eagle Outfitters has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.77 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.37, which means American Eagle Outfitters is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AEO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.