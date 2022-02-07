American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) closed at $22.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.93% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 6.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.01%.

American Eagle Outfitters will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.38, down 2.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.53 billion, up 18.43% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for American Eagle Outfitters. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.32% lower. American Eagle Outfitters is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, American Eagle Outfitters is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.53, so we one might conclude that American Eagle Outfitters is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

