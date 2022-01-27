American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) closed at $22.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 12.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 12.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.87%.

American Eagle Outfitters will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, American Eagle Outfitters is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.53 billion, up 18.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $5.03 billion, which would represent changes of +990% and +33.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for American Eagle Outfitters. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.66% lower. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.4. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.95.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

