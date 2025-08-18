American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) closed at $12.86, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

The stock of teen clothing retailer has risen by 30.68% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.47%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of American Eagle Outfitters in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.2, showcasing a 48.72% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.23 billion, reflecting a 4.44% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.83 per share and a revenue of $5.19 billion, demonstrating changes of -52.3% and -2.56%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for American Eagle Outfitters. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% lower. American Eagle Outfitters presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, American Eagle Outfitters is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.7. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.97.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

