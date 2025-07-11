American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) closed the most recent trading day at $9.90, moving -2.17% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Shares of the teen clothing retailer have appreciated by 0.5% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.67%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.07%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of American Eagle Outfitters in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.2, signifying a 48.72% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.23 billion, down 4.49% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.83 per share and a revenue of $5.19 billion, representing changes of -52.3% and -2.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Eagle Outfitters should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 9.04% decrease. American Eagle Outfitters is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that American Eagle Outfitters has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.19 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.97.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.