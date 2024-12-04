American Eagle options imply 9.2% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in American Eagle (AEO) is 2.0x normal with calls leading puts 5:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 9.2%, or $1.85, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 5.9%.
