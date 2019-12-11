American Eagle Guides Q4 Adj. EPS Below View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, specialty retailer American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) provided earnings and comparable sales growth guidance for the fourth quarter.

The company also said consolidated comparable sales for the third quarter increased 5 percent, following an 8 percent comparable sales increase last year, and were positive across both store and digital channels.

For the fourth quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.34 to $0.36 per share, based on anticipated comparable sales of about flat. The guidance excludes potential asset impairment and restructuring charges.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.