American Eagle Gold Advances Major Drilling Project

May 27, 2024 — 07:37 am EDT

American Eagle Gold (TSE:AE) has released an update.

American Eagle Gold Corp. has launched a significant 15,000-metre drilling endeavor at its NAK property in British Columbia, aiming to explore and expand upon high-grade copper and gold zones, with $15 million in funding ensuring the program’s continuation into late 2024. The company’s ambitious drill program builds on prior success, targeting areas that have demonstrated promising mineralization, with the goal of connecting and further defining these zones. With a robust infrastructure in place, the NAK Project is poised to delve deeper into its copper-gold system, surpassing historical exploration depths and revealing new potential.

For further insights into TSE:AE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

