American Eagle forecasts weaker-than-expected holiday quarter revenue growth

American Eagle Outfitters Inc on Tuesday forecast weaker-than-expected revenue growth for the holiday quarter, in a sign the Omicron coronavirus variant and supply chain disruptions have pinched sales over the festive season.

Jan 11 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N on Tuesday forecast weaker-than-expected revenue growth for the holiday quarter, in a sign the Omicron coronavirus variant and supply chain disruptions have pinched sales over the festive season.

Shares of the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based apparel retailer were down about 2% in premarket trade.

American Eagle Outfitters said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to increase in the mid-to-high teens percentage range. Analysts on average were expecting revenue growth of 21.5%.

The company also said it was on track to achieve $600 million in operating income for fiscal 2021.

