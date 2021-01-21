American Eagle forecasts holiday-quarter revenue below estimates
Adds details on outlook, analyst expectations, and share movement
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N on Thursday forecast a bigger-than-expected fall in its revenue for the holiday quarter, blaming weak mall traffic and store closures stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company's shares fell about 3.2% in premarket trading.
The retailer said it expects a low single-digit fall in its fourth-quarter revenue, compared with analysts' estimates of a 0.14% dip, according to IBES data from Refinitiv
The company also laid out its long-term financial targets, ahead of its shareholder meeting later in the day, saying it targeted revenue of $5.5 billion in fiscal 2023. It had posted a revenue of $4.31 billion in the last reported fiscal year.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryAEO
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Native Americans sue Trump administration over Arizona copper project
- Trump administration shelves planned investment ban on Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu -sources
- U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures
- J&J COVID-19 vaccine on track for March rollout, still aims for 1 bln doses this year -exec