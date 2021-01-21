American Eagle forecasts holiday-quarter revenue below estimates

US Markets
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N on Thursday forecast a bigger-than-expected fall in its revenue for the holiday quarter, blaming weak mall traffic and store closures stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's shares fell about 3.2% in premarket trading.

The retailer said it expects a low single-digit fall in its fourth-quarter revenue, compared with analysts' estimates of a 0.14% dip, according to IBES data from Refinitiv

The company also laid out its long-term financial targets, ahead of its shareholder meeting later in the day, saying it targeted revenue of $5.5 billion in fiscal 2023. It had posted a revenue of $4.31 billion in the last reported fiscal year.

