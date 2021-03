American Eagle forecasts higher spending for fiscal 2021

Adds details on capital expenditure forecast, segment revenue

March 3 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N forecast higher spending for fiscal 2021 on Wednesday, as the apparel retailer plans supply chain investments to ensure fast delivery and easy shopping for consumers making online purchases.

The company said it expects annual capital expenditure to be in the range of $250 million to $275 million, up from $128 million in 2020.

Aerie, the company's most popular brand, recorded a revenue rise of 25% in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30 from a year earlier, while revenue at the American Eagle label fell 9%.

Digital revenue surged 35% surged, helped by features such as same-day delivery and curbside pickup.

Net income came in at $3.5 million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a profit of $4.76 million, or 3 cents per share.

Total net revenue fell about 2% to $1.29 billion compared with analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion.

The company incurred $103 million in pre-tax impairment and COVID-19 related charges in the quarter.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((aditi.sebastian@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806 182 2780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.