American Eagle downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan downgraded American Eagle (AEO) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $23, down from $27, following the Q3 report. The company’s same-store-sales growth of 3.0% missed management’s guidance at the midpoint and it saw gross margin contraction, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm cites American Eagle’s lowered fiscal 2024 outlook for the downgrade.
