American Eagle downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan downgraded American Eagle (AEO) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $23, down from $27, following the Q3 report. The company’s same-store-sales growth of 3.0% missed management’s guidance at the midpoint and it saw gross margin contraction, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm cites American Eagle’s lowered fiscal 2024 outlook for the downgrade.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AEO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.