American Eagle down 13% at $17.83 after Q3 results, FY24 guidance

16:20 EST American Eagle (AEO) down 13% at $17.83 after Q3 results, FY24 guidance
- American Eagle sees Q4 revenue down 4% from last year
- American Eagle sees FY24 operating income $428M-$433M vs. $375M in FY23
- American Eagle reports Q3 EPS 48c, consensus 46c
- American Eagle reports Q3 SSS up 3%
- American Eagle reports Q3 inventory up 5% at $804M
