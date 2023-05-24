News & Insights

Commodities
AEO

American Eagle cuts annual revenue forecast on weak apparel demand

Credit: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT

May 24, 2023 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by Anne Florentyna Gnanaraja Sekar and Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Adds shares in paragraph 2, background in paragraph 3

May 24 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N cut its full-year revenue forecast on Wednesday, as demand wavers for discretionary products, including apparel, due to still-high inflation.

Shares of the company fell about 10% after the bell.

Higher rent and product prices in the United States dented consumer spending, hurting demand for discretionary items as cash-strapped shoppers focused on essentials such as groceries.

Revenue for Aerie, a division that makes activewear, swimsuits and bralettes and which benefited after the pandemic struck as people stayed at home, recorded a 12% jump in the first quarter, while the company's namesake division posted a 2% fall.

The company now expects annual revenue to be flat to down low-single digits, compared with its prior forecast of flat to up low-single digits.

(Reporting by Anne Florentyna Gnanaraja Sekar and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((AnneFlorentyna.GnanarajaSekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.