American Eagle cuts annual revenue forecast on weak apparel demand

May 24 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N cut its full-year revenue forecast on Wednesday, as demand wavers for discretionary products, including apparel, due to still-high inflation.

The company now expects annual revenue to be flat to down low-single digits, compared with its prior forecast of flat to up low-single digits.

(Reporting by Anne Florentyna Gnanaraja Sekar and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

