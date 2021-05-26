Commodities
AEO

American Eagle beats revenue estimates on robust demand

Contributor
Aditi Sebastian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

Apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc beat first-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, benefiting from easing restrictions and stimulus checks that boosted spending on clothes as people look forward to dressing up for outings.

Adds background, net income details

May 26 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N beat first-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, benefiting from easing restrictions and stimulus checks that boosted spending on clothes as people look forward to dressing up for outings.

The $1,400 stimulus checks that Americans' received in March has boosted consumer spending, and sales across apparel retailers, including American Eagle, which recorded an increase in sales for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

Aerie, the company's most popular brand, recorded a rise of 89% in first-quarter revenue compared to 2019 levels, while revenue at the American Eagle label rose marginally.

Net income attributable to the company was $95.5 million, or 46 cents per share in the quarter ended May 1, compared with a loss of $257.2 million, or $1.54 per share, a year earlier.

Total net revenue jumped 87.5% to $1.03 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.02 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((aditi.sebastian@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806 182 2780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AEO

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular