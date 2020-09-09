Commodities
AEO

American Eagle beats quarterly revenue estimates

Contributor
Aditi Sebastian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

American Eagle Outfitters Inc beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as people stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic shopped online for athleisure and lounge apparel from the retailer's Aerie label.

Sept 9 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as people stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic shopped online for athleisure and lounge apparel from the retailer's Aerie label.

Total revenue fell to $883.5 million in the three months ended Aug. 1, from $1.04 billion a year earlier, but beat expectations of $847.8 million.

Net loss attributable to the company was $13.8 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with a profit of $64.98 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded about $14 million in impairment, restructuring and COVID-19 related charges in the latest quarter.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((aditi.sebastian@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806 182 2780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AEO

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular