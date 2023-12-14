American Eagle (AEO) Rewards Investors With 25% Dividend Hike

The dividend hike announcement by American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO highlights the company’s growth prospects and commitment toward shareholders.



The company has approved a 25% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, raising it from 10 cents to 12.5 cents per share. The enhanced dividend will be paid out on Jan 19, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Jan 5, 2024.



This move reflects the strength of the company’s fundamentals and cash flows, alongside showcasing its confidence in its prospects. The decision to increase dividends also reinforces the company's strategic direction as it enters 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s More?

American Eagle has been benefiting from brand strength, solid demand and products that resonate with customers, driven by exciting new marketing campaigns. Also, the company is on track with its Real Power Real Growth value creation plan, which has been aiding its performance.



The plan is driving profitability through real estate and inventory-optimization efforts, omni-channel and customer focus, and investments to improve the supply chain. As part of the Real Power Real Growth plan, American Eagle will continue to pursue opportunities to grow the Aerie brand through expansion into newer markets, innovation and a growing customer base.



A couple of weeks ago, American Eagle reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of 49 cents per share, which rose 17% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents. Total net revenues of $1,301.1 million improved 5% year over year, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,275 million. Revenue growth was driven by rising brand momentum and tremendous fall season merchandise collection. Store revenues grew 3% year over year in the quarter, while digital revenues rose 10%.



As of Oct 28, 2023, American Eagle’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $240.9 million, and liquidity was $900 million, with no outstanding debt.

Wrapping Up

The increase in quarterly cash dividends by AEO is a multifaceted event. It not only benefits the shareholders directly through increased payouts but also serves as a positive sign regarding the company's financial health, strategic direction and confidence in its future performance.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have rallied 74.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 14.1%.

Bet Your Bucks on These 3 Other Hot Stocks

A few better-ranked stocks are Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF, The Gap, Inc. GPS and Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK.



Abercrombie operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company recorded an EPS surprise of 60.5% in the last reported quarter.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie’s current fiscal-year sales suggests growth of 13.3% from the year-ago reported number. ANF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 713%, on average.



The Gap is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories and personal care products. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Gap’s current fiscal-year earnings indicates growth of 387.5% from the previous year’s reported numbers. GPS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 137.9%.



Deckers is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories developed for outdoor sports and other lifestyle-related activities. It has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 11.4% and 20.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. DECK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.3%, on average.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.