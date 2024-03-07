American Eagle (AEO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) reported $1.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.2%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 billion, representing a surprise of +0.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Eagle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Number of stores - Total (EOP) : 1,182 versus 1,178 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,182 versus 1,178 estimated by four analysts on average. Comparable store sales : 10% versus 6.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 10% versus 6.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Gross square footage - Total : 7.39 Msq ft versus 7.19 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average.

: 7.39 Msq ft versus 7.19 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - AE Brand : 851 compared to the 813 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 851 compared to the 813 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of stores - Aerie stand-alone : 310 versus 319 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 310 versus 319 estimated by three analysts on average. Comparable store sales- American Eagle Outfitters : 6% versus 1.9% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 6% versus 1.9% estimated by two analysts on average. Comparable store sales - Aerie : 13% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8.4%.

: 13% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8.4%. Total net revenue- Aerie : $537.46 million compared to the $527.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year.

: $537.46 million compared to the $527.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year. Total net revenue- American Eagle : $1.07 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change.

: $1.07 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change. Operating income (loss)- Aerie : $87.09 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $74.44 million.

: $87.09 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $74.44 million. Operating income (loss)- American Eagle: $181.56 million versus $173.58 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of American Eagle have returned +12.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

