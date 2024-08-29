American Eagle (AEO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) reported $1.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 billion, representing a surprise of -1.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Eagle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Number of stores - Total (EOP) : 1,178 compared to the 1,180 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,178 compared to the 1,180 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - AE Brand : 843 versus 844 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 843 versus 844 estimated by three analysts on average. Gross square footage - Total : 7.24 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.26 Msq ft.

: 7.24 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.26 Msq ft. Number of stores - Aerie stand-alone : 313 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 314.

: 313 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 314. Total net revenue- American Eagle : $827.64 million versus $843.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.

: $827.64 million versus $843.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change. Total net revenue- Aerie : $415.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $406.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

Shares of American Eagle have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

