American Eagle (AEO) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended April 2025, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) reported revenue of $1.09 billion, down 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.29, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion, representing a surprise of -0.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -16.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Eagle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Number of stores - Total (EOP) : 1,176 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,175.

: 1,176 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,175. Number of stores - AE Brand : 828 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 824.

: 828 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 824. Number of stores - Aerie stand-alone (incl. OFFL/NE) : 321 compared to the 326 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 321 compared to the 326 average estimate based on four analysts. Comparable store sales : -3% compared to the -3.7% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -3% compared to the -3.7% average estimate based on four analysts. Comparable store sales - Aerie : -4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -3.2%.

: -4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -3.2%. Gross square footage - Total : 7.23 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.27 Msq ft.

: 7.23 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.27 Msq ft. Comparable store sales- American Eagle Outfitters : -2% versus -4.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: -2% versus -4.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - Todd Snyder : 20 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19.

: 20 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19. Number of stores - Unsubscribed : 7 compared to the 6 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 7 compared to the 6 average estimate based on two analysts. Total net revenue- American Eagle : $693.87 million versus $680.05 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.3% change.

: $693.87 million versus $680.05 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.3% change. Total net revenue- Aerie: $359.79 million compared to the $357.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year.

Shares of American Eagle have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

