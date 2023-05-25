American Eagle (AEO) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Sales Beat

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein its earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales exceeded the same. Both metrics increased year over year. Results were backed by solid demand and robust margins. The company’s shares increased 4.5% in the after-market trading session on May 24.



Management entered fiscal 2023 with solid brands and a focus on inventory discipline. AEO stated that both Aerie and American Eagle witnessed strong improvement in the quarter and maintained strength in their categories. An uncertain macro landscape and the overall consumer spending pattern caused management to offer a cautious guidance for fiscal 2023.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 23.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s fall of 15.6%.

Quarterly Details

American Eagle posted adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 6.3% from adjusted earnings of 16 cents reported in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.



Total net revenues of $1,080.9 million increased nearly 2.5% year over year, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,064 million. Store revenues increased 5% in the quarter, while digital revenues fell 4%.



Brand-wise, revenues fell 2% to $671 million for American Eagle. Comparable sales (comps) for the American Eagle brand decreased 4% year over year. Revenues rose 12% to $359 million for Aerie. Comps for the Aerie brand increased 2% from first-quarter fiscal 2022 level.



The gross profit rose around 6% year over year to $413 million and the gross margin expanded 140 basis points (bps) to 38.2%. The margin expansion was boosted by lower transportation, compensation and delivery costs, partially offset by increased markdowns and higher rent.



SG&A expenses increased 5% year over year to $312 million. As a percentage of sales, S&A expenses increased 60 bps to 28.9%. The increase was primarily accountable to increased corporate compensation and advertising, partially offset by lower store compensation and professional service expenses.



The company’s adjusted operating income came in at approximately $44 million, with an adjusted operating margin of 4.1%.



GAAP operating income was nearly $23 million in the quarter, down from around $41.9 million in the year-ago period. The GAAP operating income included a $21 million loss from Quiet Platforms. The operating margin of 2.1% contracted 190 bps year over year.



For Aerie, the adjusted operating income of $56.6 million increased from the year-ago quarter’s $43 million. The AE brand’s operating income increased from $103.9 million to $107.2 million in the quarter under review. The adjusted operating income margin increased 240 bps to 15.8% for the Aerie brand, while it increased 80 bps to 16% for the AE brand.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Other Financial Details

American Eagle ended the reported quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $117.8 million. Total shareholders’ equity as of Apr 29, 2023 was $1,619 million. AEO had long-term debt (net) of $30.2 million at the fiscal quarter’s end.



American Eagle’s capital expenditure was $46 million in the reported quarter. It expects capital expenditures in the band of $150-$175 million for fiscal 2023.



American Eagle’s closing inventory declined 8.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reading to $624.9 million. Inventory units were down 9%. The decrease was due to a double-digit decline in AE and Aerie inventories across the United States and Canada.

Guidance

For the fiscal second quarter, American Eagle expects revenues to decline in the low single digits on a year over year basis. The operating income is likely to be in the range of $25-$35 million. The company expects SG&A to increase in the low-to-mid single digits. Depreciation is anticipated to be similar to this quarter.



For fiscal 2023, revenues are likely to be flat to down in low single digits. The operating income is anticipated in the band of $250-$270 million in comparison with the adjusted operating income of $269 million in fiscal 2022.

3 Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks are Tecnoglass TGLS, Crocs, Inc. CROX and The Kroger Co. KR.



Tecnoglass manufactures and sells architectural glass and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. TGLS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tecnoglass’ current financial-year sales and earnings per share suggests growth of 18.1% and 23.8%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. TGLS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.7%, on average.



Crocs, a worldwide producer and distributor of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ current financial-year sales suggests growth of 13.2%, while earnings per share are expected to rise by 5.7% from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. CROX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.6%, on average.



Kroger operates in the thin-margin grocery industry. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. KR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kroger’s current financial year sales and earnings suggests growth of 2.5% and 6.6%, respectively, from the prior-year reported numbers.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.