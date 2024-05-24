American Dream Auto Protect Extended Car Warranty Review

Founded in 2021, American Dream Auto Protect offers nationwide extended auto warranty coverage for passenger vehicles. American Dream offers three customizable plans tailored to meet customers’ needs, while also offering potential policyholders the chance to create customized coverage. The company’s headquarters are located in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

This American Dream Auto Protect review looks at the offerings, pricing, claim process and reported customer satisfaction to help determine if this company is a good fit for your budget and vehicle.

Pros

Three months free

All plans include 24/7 roadside assistance

Claims approved within 48 hours

Cons

Coverage only available for cars from the year 2000 or later.

