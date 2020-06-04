American detained in Iran since 2018 freed, on his way home, his family says

WASHINGTON, June 4 (Reuters) - Michael White, an American detained in Iran since 2018, has been freed and is on his way back home, his family said in a statement on Thursday.

White, a U.S. navy veteran, had been released from an Iranian prison in mid-March, but was held in Iran under Swiss custody on medical furlough.

Both countries have called for the release of prisoners because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Iran is the worst-hit country in the Middle East, while the United States has reported the highest number of deaths and infections worldwide from the virus.

