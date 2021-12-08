American, Delta, United CEOs to testify before U.S. Senate panel

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The chief executives of American Airlines AAL.O, United Airlines UAL.N and Southwest Airlines LUV.N will testify on Dec. 15 at an oversight hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee, a committee official said on Wednesday.

The hearing will examine the impact of $54 billion in COVID-19 government payroll support for U.S. airlines "including the effect on the airline industry’s workforce, and the effect of airline operational performance on American consumers." Delta Air Lines DAL.N Chief Operating Officer John Laughter also will testify, as will Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.