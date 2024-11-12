American Coastal price target raised to $16 from $15 at Raymond James

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on American Coastal (ACIC) to $16 from $15 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm expects American Coastal to generate 20%+ operating Core Income After-Tax Return on Equity through 2026, partially offset by potential earnings volatility from hurricane-related risks, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ACIC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.