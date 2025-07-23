American Coastal Insurance Corporation Schedules Q2 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

American Coastal Insurance Corporation will release Q2 financial results on August 6 and host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.

American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) announced that it will release its second quarter financial results for 2025 on August 6, after market close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will include remarks and a Q&A session, with participation encouraged 10 minutes prior to start. Interested individuals can join via phone or listen through a webcast available on the company's website, which will be archived for 30 days. ACIC, founded in 2007, specializes in insuring condominium and homeowner association properties in Florida and has a strong financial stability rating.

Potential Positives

American Coastal Insurance Corporation is scheduled to release its financial results for Q2 2025 on August 6, which provides transparency and timely information to investors.

The company will hold a conference call with a Q&A session, indicating its commitment to engaging with shareholders and addressing their inquiries directly.

American Coastal Insurance Company has earned a Financial Stability Rating of "A, Exceptional" from Demotech, reflecting its strong financial position and reliability in the insurance market.

The company's positive outlook ratings from both Kroll for its insurance financial strength and issuer rating underscore its strong performance and stability in the industry.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial guidance or key metrics ahead of the anticipated results, which may create uncertainty among investors.

The company is dependent on a specific partnership with AmRisc Group for distribution, which could pose risks if the partnership were to change or end.

The press release does not address any recent or potential challenges the company might be facing in the current market environment, leaving stakeholders in the dark.

FAQ

When will American Coastal Insurance release its Q2 2025 financial results?

American Coastal Insurance will release its Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, after market close.

What time is the conference call for Q2 2025 results?

The conference call for Q2 2025 results is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET on August 6, 2025.

How can I participate in the conference call?

Interested parties can participate by dialing in 10 minutes before the call begins at 877-445-9755 for the U.S.

Where can I listen to the Q2 2025 conference call webcast?

The webcast can be accessed through the Company website, with a link available at the top of the page.

What financial ratings does American Coastal Insurance hold?

American Coastal Insurance has a Financial Stability Rating of "A, Exceptional" and an "A-" insurance financial strength rating from Kroll.

$ACIC Insider Trading Activity

$ACIC insiders have traded $ACIC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER GRIFFITH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 247,225 shares for an estimated $2,780,379 .

. BRAD MARTZ (President) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $602,400

KERN MICHAEL DAVIS has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $10,452 and 0 sales.

$ACIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $ACIC stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Coastal Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq Ticker: ACIC) (“the Company”, “American Coastal” or “ACIC”), the insurance holding company of American Coastal Insurance Company (“AmCoastal”), announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, after the close of the market, and will conduct its quarterly conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.





The conference call will include live remarks followed by a question and answer (Q&A) session. Interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call and should dial-in 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin.







Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details:







Wednesday, August 6, 2025 – 5:00 p.m. ET





Participant Dial-In Numbers:









United States:





877-445-9755









International:





201-493-6744





















To listen to the conference call via webcast, please visit the Company



website



and click on the webcast link at the top of the page or click



here



. The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days following the call.







About American Coastal Insurance Corporation:







American Coastal Insurance Corporation (



amcoastal.com



) is the holding company of the insurance carrier, American Coastal Insurance Company, which was founded in 2007 for the purpose of insuring Condominium and Homeowner Association properties, and apartments in the state of Florida. American Coastal Insurance Company has an exclusive partnership for distribution of Condominium Association properties in the state of Florida with AmRisc Group (



amriscgroup.com



), one of the largest Managing General Agents in the country specializing in hurricane-exposed properties. American Coastal Insurance Company has earned a Financial Stability Rating of “A”, Exceptional’ from Demotech, and maintains an “A-” insurance financial strength rating with a Positive outlook by Kroll. ACIC maintains a ‘BBB-’ issuer rating with a Positive outlook by Kroll.







Contact Information:







Alexander Baty





Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations, American Coastal Insurance Corporation







investorrelations@amcoastal.com







(727) 425-8076





Karin Daly





Investor Relations, Vice President, The Equity Group







kdaly@theequitygroup.com







(212) 836-9623



