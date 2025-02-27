American Coastal Insurance Corporation Reports Quarterly Financial Results and Announces Conference Call on February 27, 2025

American Coastal Insurance Corporation announced Q4 2024 financial results, highlighting a decrease in net income amidst increased premiums and expenses.

American Coastal Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq: ACIC) reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ending December 31, 2024, with a notable decline in net income, dropping to $4.9 million or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $14.3 million or $0.31 for the same period in 2023. The total gross written premiums for the fourth quarter increased by 9.7% to $140.7 million, driven primarily by growth in the commercial property segment. However, the company experienced substantial increases in losses and loss adjustment expenses, particularly due to Hurricane Milton's impact, resulting in a combined ratio of 91.9%. While American Coastal maintained profitability, its net income available to shareholders fell by 67.7% year-over-year. The company will discuss these results in a quarterly conference call scheduled for February 27, 2025. Additionally, the book value per share rose by 35.5% to $4.89, reflecting a solid increase in retained earnings.

Potential Positives

Gross premiums written increased by 9.7% in the fourth quarter year-over-year, indicating strong business growth.

Consolidated net income for the fourth quarter was $4.9 million, maintaining profitability despite challenges from catastrophic events.

Book value per common share increased 35.5% from the previous year, reflecting a solid improvement in the company's financial health.

The company experienced a significant reduction in losses from discontinued operations, improving from a $224.7 million gain to a loss of $601 thousand.

Potential Negatives

Significant decline in net income, with a 65.4% drop in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in the previous year.

Negative return on equity based on GAAP net income for the year, dropping from 120.8% to 33.7% year-over-year.

High combined ratio of 91.9% for the fourth quarter reflects increased loss and adjustment expenses, raising concerns about operational efficiency amidst rising policy acquisition costs.

FAQ

What are the key highlights from ACIC’s Q4 2024 financial results?

ACIC reported a net income of $4.9 million for Q4 2024, down from $14.3 million in Q4 2023, while gross premiums written increased by 9.7%.

When is the ACIC quarterly conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for February 27, 2025, at 5:00 P.M. ET.

How did Hurricane Milton impact ACIC’s financial performance?

Hurricane Milton resulted in significant losses, yet ACIC maintained profitability with a combined ratio of 91.9% for Q4 2024.

Where can I find the earnings presentation related to this announcement?

The earnings presentation can be accessed at investors.amcoastal.com/Presentations on the Company’s website.

What is the outlook for ACIC following the Q4 2024 results?

ACIC aims to leverage its strong market position and continued demand for its products to drive future growth, despite recent challenges.

$ACIC Insider Trading Activity

$ACIC insiders have traded $ACIC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL HOGAN purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $90,928

PATRICK MARONEY has made 2 purchases buying 3,500 shares for an estimated $48,793 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ACIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $ACIC stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Company to Host Quarterly Conference Call at 5:00 P.M. ET on





February 27, 2025









The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with an earnings presentation that is available on the Company's website at







investors.amcoastal.com/Presentations







.







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Coastal Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq: ACIC) ("ACIC" or the "Company"), a property and casualty insurance holding company, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.





























($ in thousands, except for per share data)















Three Months Ended













Year Ended













December 31,













December 31,





















2024





















2023

















Change

















2024





















2023

















Change











Gross premiums written





$





140,739













$





128,260













9.7





%









$





647,805













$





635,709













1.9





%









Gross premiums earned









162,710

















159,094













2.3

















638,608

















604,683













5.6













Net premiums earned









73,492

















49,141













49.6

















273,990

















262,060













4.6













Total revenue









79,267

















51,251













54.7

















296,657

















264,400













12.2













Income from continuing operations, net of tax









5,868

















17,380













(66.2





)













76,319

















85,204













(10.4





)









Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax









(922





)













(3,096





)









70.2

















(601





)













224,707













NM









Consolidated net income





$





4,946













$





14,284













(65.4





)%









$





75,718













$





309,911













NM





























































Net income available to ACIC stockholders per diluted share





















































Continuing Operations





$





0.12













$





0.38













(68.4





)%









$





1.55













$





1.92













(19.3





)%









Discontinued Operations





$





(0.02





)









$





(0.07





)









71.4

















(0.01





)













5.06













NM









Total





$





0.10













$





0.31













(67.7





)%









$





1.54













$





6.98













NM





























































Reconciliation of net income to core income:





















































Plus: Non-cash amortization of intangible assets and goodwill impairment





$





608













$





811













(25.0





)%









$





2,639













$





3,247













(18.7





)%









Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax









(922





)













(3,096





)









70.2

















(601





)













224,707













NM









Less: Net realized losses on investment portfolio









—

















(2





)









NM













(124





)













(6,789





)









98.2













Less: Unrealized gains on equity securities









454

















22













NM













1,996

















814













NM









Less: Net tax impact



(1)











32

















166













(80.7





)%













161

















1,937













(91.7





)









Core income



(





2)











5,990

















18,005













(66.7





)













76,925

















92,489













(16.8





)









Core income per diluted share



(2)







$





0.12













$





0.39













(69.2





)%









$





1.56













$





2.08













(25.0





)%





























































Book value per share





























$





4.89













$





3.61













35.5





%





















NM = Not Meaningful















(1)







In order to reconcile net income to the core income measures, the Company included the tax impact of all adjustments using the 21% federal corporate tax rate.











(2)







Core income and core income per diluted share, both of which are measures that are not based on generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), are reconciled above to net income and net income per diluted share, respectively, the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "



Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures



" section, below.























Comments from Chief Executive Officer, B. Bradford Martz:







“American Coastal, our insurance subsidiary, remains a leader in the Florida commercial residential market. The Company remained profitable in the 2024 fourth quarter with a combined ratio of 91.9%, despite the devastating impact and full catastrophe retention from Hurricane Milton, leading to a 67.5% combined ratio for the full year. This underscores the strength of our reinsurance strategy in safeguarding our balance sheet while mitigating the financial impact of catastrophic events.





Furthermore, American Coastal’s written premium increased 9.7% from the prior year fourth quarter and renewal retention remained steady. In December, we announced the launch of our apartment program, and, to date, we have received hundreds of high-quality submissions from our six broker partners, affirming the strong demand for American Coastal’s products.”







Return on Equity and Core Return on Equity







The calculations of the Company's return on equity and core return on equity are shown below.





























($ in thousands)















Three Months Ended













Year Ended













December 31,













December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Income from continuing operations, net of tax





$





5,868













$





17,380













$





76,319













$





85,204













Return on equity based on GAAP income from continuing operations, net of tax



(1)











10.4





%













98.6





%













33.7





%













120.8





%













































Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax





$





(922





)









$





(3,096





)









$





(601





)









$





224,707













Return on equity based on GAAP income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



(1)











(1.6





)%













(17.6





)%













(0.3





)%









NM













































Consolidated net income





$





4,946













$





14,284













$





75,718













$





309,911













Return on equity based on GAAP net income



(1)











8.7





%













81.0





%













33.5





%









NM













































Core income





$





5,990













$





18,005













$





76,925













$





92,489













Core return on equity



(1)(2)











10.6





%













102.1





%













34.0





%













131.1





%























(1)







Return on equity for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing the net income or core income for the period by the average stockholders' equity for the trailing twelve months.











(2)







Core return on equity, a measure that is not based on GAAP, is calculated based on core income, which is reconciled on the first page of this press release to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the



"Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures"



section below.























Combined Ratio and Underlying Ratio







The calculations of the Company's combined ratio and underlying combined ratio on a consolidated basis and attributable to Interboro Insurance Company ("IIC"), now captured within discontinued operations, are shown below.





























($ in thousands)















Three Months Ended













Year Ended













December 31,













December 31,

















2024

















2023

















Change













2024

















2023

















Change













Consolidated























































Loss ratio, net



(





1)







40.5





%









13.7





%









26.8 pts









25.3





%









17.8





%









7.5 pts









Expense ratio, net



(





2)







51.4





%









46.2





%









5.2 pts









42.2





%









43.1





%









(0.9) pts









Combined ratio (CR)



(





3)







91.9





%









59.9





%









32.0 pts









67.5





%









60.9





%









6.6 pts









Effect of current year catastrophe losses on CR





27.8





%









(0.8





)%









28.6 pts









9.3





%









4.9





%









4.4 pts









Effect of prior year favorable development on CR





(1.8





)%









(3.0





)%









1.2 pts









(1.4





)%









(4.9





)%









3.5 pts











Underlying combined ratio







(









4)











65.9









%













63.7









%













2.2





pts













59.6









%













60.9









%













(1.3)





pts

































































IIC























































Loss ratio, net



(





1)







73.4





%









78.5





%









(5.1) pts









71.2





%









81.6





%









(10.4) pts









Expense ratio, net



(





2)







47.1





%









39.0





%









8.1 pts









43.4





%









50.8





%









(7.4) pts









Combined ratio (CR)



(





3)







120.5





%









117.5





%









3.0 pts









114.6





%









132.4





%









(17.8) pts









Effect of current year catastrophe losses on CR





0.8





%









10.6





%









(9.8) pts









4.1





%









12.6





%









(8.5) pts









Effect of prior year favorable development on CR





(0.7





)%









13.2





%









(13.9) pts









(3.6





)%









2.0





%









(5.6) pts











Underlying combined ratio







(









4)











120.4









%













93.7









%













26.7





pts













114.1









%













117.8









%













(3.7)





pts

























(1)







Loss ratio, net is calculated as losses and loss adjustment expenses ("LAE"), net of losses ceded to reinsurers, relative to net premiums earned.











(2)







Expense ratio, net is calculated as the sum of all operating expenses, less interest expense relative to net premiums earned.











(3)







Combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio, net and expense ratio, net.











(4)







Underlying combined ratio, a measure that is not based on GAAP, is reconciled above to the combined ratio, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the



"Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures



" section below.























Combined Ratio Analysis







The calculations of the Company's loss ratios and underlying loss ratios are shown below.





























($ in thousands)























Three Months Ended













Year Ended













December 31,













December 31,

















2024





















2023

















Change

















2024





















2023

















Change











Loss and LAE





$





29,794













$





6,710













$





23,084









$





69,319













$





46,678













$





22,641









% of Gross earned premiums









18.3





%













4.2





%









14.1 pts













10.9





%













7.7





%









3.2 pts









% of Net earned premiums









40.5





%













13.7





%









26.8 pts













25.3





%













17.8





%









7.5 pts









Less:





















































Current year catastrophe losses





$





20,405













$





(406





)









$





20,811









$





25,561













$





12,783













$





12,778









Prior year reserve favorable development









(1,325





)













(1,482





)













157













(3,704





)













(12,694





)













8,990









Underlying loss and LAE



(1)







$





10,714













$





8,598













$





2,116









$





47,462













$





46,589













$





873









% of Gross earned premiums









6.6





%













5.4





%









1.2 pts













7.4





%













7.7





%









(0.3) pts









% of Net earned premiums









14.5





%













17.5





%









(3.0) pts













17.3





%













17.8





%









(0.5) pts























(1)







Underlying loss and LAE is a non-GAAP financial measure and is reconciled above to loss and LAE, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "



Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures



" section, below.





















The calculations of the Company's expense ratios are shown below.





























($ in thousands)























Three Months Ended













Year Ended













December 31,













December 31,

















2024





















2023

















Change

















2024





















2023

















Change











Policy acquisition costs





$





26,514













$





13,138













$





13,376









$





70,990













$





75,436













$





(4,446





)









General and administrative









11,277

















9,561

















1,716













44,756

















37,559

















7,197













Total Operating Expenses





$





37,791













$





22,699













$





15,092









$





115,746













$





112,995













$





2,751













% of Gross earned premiums









23.2





%













14.3





%









8.9 pts













18.1





%













18.7





%









(0.6) pts









% of Net earned premiums









51.4





%













46.2





%









5.2 pts













42.2





%













43.1





%









(0.9) pts































































































Quarterly Financial Results







Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $4.9 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $14.3 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Of this income, $5.9 million is attributable to continuing operations for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $11.5 million from net income of $17.4 million for the same period in 2023. Quarter-over-quarter revenues increased, driven by a decrease in ceded premiums earned, and an increase in gross premiums earned and net investment income. This was offset by increased expenses quarter-over-quarter, driven by an increase in loss and LAE and policy acquisition costs, as described below. The Company's loss from discontinued operations, also contributed to this change in net income, with the loss decreasing $2.2 million quarter-over-quarter, as the deconsolidation of the Company's former subsidiary, United Property and Casualty Insurance Company ("UPC"), is not impacting the Company in 2024.





The Company's total gross written premium increased $12.5 million, or 9.7%, to $140.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, from $128.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The breakdown of the quarter-over-quarter changes in both direct written and assumed premiums by state and gross written premium by line of business are shown in the table below.





































($ in thousands)







Three Months Ended December 31,





































2024

















2023













Change $













Change %













Direct Written and Assumed Premium by State







































Florida





$





135,661









$





128,260









$





7,401









5.8





%









New York









—













—













—









—













Total direct written premium by state









135,661













128,260













7,401









5.8













Assumed premium









5,078













—













5,078









100.0













Total gross written premium by state





$





140,739









$





128,260









$





12,479









9.7





%















































Gross Written Premium by Line of Business







































Commercial property





$





140,739









$





128,260









$





12,479









9.7





%









Personal property









—













—













—









—













Total gross written premium by line of business





$





140,739









$





128,260









$





12,479









9.7





%





























































Loss and LAE increased by $23.1 million, or 344.8%, to $29.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, from $6.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Loss and LAE expense as a percentage of net earned premiums increased 26.8 points to 40.5% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 13.7% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding catastrophe losses and reserve development, the Company's gross underlying loss and LAE ratio for the fourth quarter of 2024 would have been 6.6%, a 1.2 point increase from the fourth quarter of 2023.





Policy acquisition costs increased by $13.4 million, or 102.3%, to $26.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, from $13.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in reinsurance commission income attributable to the change in our quota share reinsurance cession rate from 40% to 20% effective June 1, 2024. In addition, our management fees attributable to our commercial property premiums increased as the result of additional premiums written quarter-over-quarter.





General and administrative expenses increased by $1.7 million, or 17.7%, to $11.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, from $9.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by increased overhead costs, such as amortization of capitalized software, equipment costs and salaries, and external spend for audit, actuarial and legal services.







IIC Quarterly Results Highlights







Net loss attributable to IIC totaled $633 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a net loss of $274 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023. Drivers of the quarter-over-quarter increase included: an increase in general and administrative expenses of $406 thousand as the result of increased costs such as software licensing costs and salary expenses, offset by increased revenues of $355 thousand, which were driven by an increase in gross earned premiums of $1.4 million, offset by increased ceded premiums earned of $1.0 million.







Annual Financial Results







Net income attributable to the Company for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $75.7 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, compared to net income of $309.9 million, or $6.98 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. Drivers of net income during 2024 included increased gross premiums earned partially offset by increased ceded premiums earned. Net investment income also increased, driving additional total revenues year-over-year. This increase in revenue was offset by increased expenses year-over-year, driven by increases in losses and LAE incurred and general and administrative expenses, partially offset by decreased policy acquisition costs. During 2024, the Company experienced a net loss attributable to discontinued operations of $601 thousand, compared to $224.7 million of net income attributable to discontinued operations during 2023, as the deconsolidation of the Company's former subsidiary, UPC, is not impacting the Company in 2024.





The Company's total gross written premium increased by $12.1 million, or 1.9%, to $647.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, from $635.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The breakdown of the quarter-over-quarter changes in both direct written and assumed premiums by state and gross written premium by line of business are shown in the table below.





































($ in thousands)







Year Ended December 31,





































2024

















2023

















Change $













Change %













Direct Written and Assumed Premium by State







(1)









































Florida





$





642,727









$





635,602













$





7,125









1.1





%









New York









—













—

















—









—













Texas









—













(9





)













9









(100.0





)









Total direct written premium by state









642,727













635,593

















7,134









1.1













Assumed premium



(2)











5,078













116

















4,962









4,277.6













Total gross written premium by state





$





647,805









$





635,709













$





12,096









1.9





%















































Gross Written Premium by Line of Business







































Commercial property





$





647,805









$





635,709













$





12,096









1.9





%









Personal property









—













—

















—









—













Total gross written premium by line of business





$





647,805









$





635,709













$





12,096









1.9





%























(1)







The Company ceased writing in Texas as of May 31, 2022.











(2)







Assumed premium written for 2023 and 2024 primarily included commercial property business assumed from unaffiliated insurers.





















Loss and LAE increased by $22.6 million, or 48.4%, to $69.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, from $46.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Loss and LAE expense as a percentage of net earned premiums increased 7.5 points to 25.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 17.8% for the year ended December 31, 2023. Excluding catastrophe losses and reserve development, the Company's gross underlying loss and LAE ratio for the year ended December 31, 2024, would have been 7.4%, a decrease of 0.3 points from 7.7% for the year ended December 31, 2023.





Policy acquisition costs decreased by $4.4 million, or 5.9%, to $71.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, from $75.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in ceding commission income as the result of the Company including quota share reinsurance coverage in their core catastrophe reinsurance programs beginning June 1, 2023. This resulted in ceding commission income for the full year ended December 31, 2024, compared to only seven months of the year ended December 31, 2023. This was partially offset by increased external management fees and premium taxes related to the Company's increased commercial lines gross written premium.





General and administrative expenses increased by $7.2 million, or 19.1%, to $44.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, from $37.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, driven by increased overhead costs, such as amortization of capitalized software and salaries, as well as external spend for audit, actuarial and legal services.







IIC Annual Results Highlights







Net loss attributable to IIC totaled $1.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $3.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Drivers of the year-over-year decreased loss included: an increase in net premiums earned of $6.5 million, driven by an increase in gross premiums earned of $5.1 million, while ceded premiums earned decreased $1.4 million. This was partially offset by increased expenses of $3.9 million, driven by an increase in loss and LAE incurred of $2.6 million, which was driven by current year non-catastrophe losses, and an increase in general and administrative expenses of $853 thousand as the result of increased costs, such as software licensing costs and salary expenses. IIC's policy acquisition costs also increased $426 thousand, driven by the increase in premiums described above.







Reinsurance Costs as a Percentage of Gross Earned Premium







Reinsurance costs as a percentage of gross earned premium in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023 were as follows:



































2024













2023











Non-at-Risk





(0.3) %









(0.2) %









Quota Share





(16.2) %









(31.4) %









All Other





(38.3) %









(37.4) %









Total Ceding Ratio





(54.8) %









(69.0) %





























Ceded premiums earned related to the Company's catastrophe excess of loss contracts remained relatively flat quarter-over-quarter. The Company's utilization of quota share reinsurance coverage resulted in less excess of loss coverage needed for the 2023-2024 catastrophe year; however, the cost savings associated with this reduction in necessary coverage were offset by rate increases on catastrophe excess of loss coverage for the same period. This utilization of quota share reinsurance coverage increased the Company's ceding ratio overall during 2023. Effective June 1, 2024, the Company decreased its quota share reinsurance coverage from 40% to 20%, lowering the Company's quota share ceding ratio and overall ceding ratio.





Reinsurance costs as a percentage of gross earned premium in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023 for IIC, captured within discontinued operations, were as follows:



























IIC

















2024













2023











Non-at-Risk





(2.4) %









(2.7) %









Quota Share





— %









— %









All Other





(28.4) %









(20.9) %









Total Ceding Ratio





(30.8) %









(23.6) %































Investment Portfolio Highlights







The Company's cash, restricted cash and investment holdings increased from $311.9 million at December 31, 2023, to $540.8 million at December 31, 2024. This increase is driven by positive cash flows from operations. The Company's cash and investment holdings consist of investments in U.S. government and agency securities, corporate debt and investment grade money market instruments. Fixed maturities represented approximately 82.3% of total investments at December 31, 2024, compared to 89.4% of total investments at December 31, 2023. The Company's fixed maturity investments had a modified duration of 2.2 years at December 31, 2024, compared to 3.4 years at December 31, 2023.







Book Value Analysis







Book value per common share increased 35.5% from $3.61 at December 31, 2023, to $4.89 at December 31, 2024. Underlying book value per common share increased 31.2% from $3.97 at December 31, 2023, to $5.21 at December 31, 2024. An increase in the Company's retained earnings as a result of net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, drove the increase in the Company's book value per share. As shown in the table below, removing the effect of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI"), caused by capital market conditions, increases the Company's book value per common share at December 31, 2024.





























($ in thousands, except for share and per share data)







December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023

























Book Value per Share























Numerator:





















Common stockholders' equity





$





235,660













$





168,765













Denominator:





















Total Shares Outstanding









48,204,962

















46,777,006













Book Value Per Common Share





$





4.89













$





3.61



































Book Value per Share, Excluding the Impact of AOCI























Numerator:





















Common stockholders' equity





$





235,660













$





168,765













Less: Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(15,666





)













(17,137





)









Stockholders' Equity, excluding AOCI





$





251,326













$





185,902













Denominator:





















Total Shares Outstanding









48,204,962

















46,777,006













Underlying Book Value Per Common Share



(





1)







$





5.21













$





3.97



























(1)







Underlying book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure and is reconciled above to book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "



Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures"



section below.

























Conference Call Details















Date and Time:







February 27, 2025 - 5:00 P.M. ET























Participant Dial-In:







(United States): 877-445-9755





(International): 201-493-6744























Webcast:







To listen to the live webcast, please go to





https://investors.amcoastal.com





and click on the conference call link at the top of the page or go to:





https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1705069&tp_key=6c7e737025













An archive of the webcast will be available for a limited period of time thereafter.



























Presentation:







The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with an earnings presentation that is available on the Company's website at



investors.amcoastal.com/Presentations



.

























About American Coastal Insurance Corporation









American Coastal Insurance Corporation (amcoastal.com) is the holding company of the insurance carrier, American Coastal Insurance Company, which was founded in 2007 for the purpose of insuring Condominium and Homeowner Association properties, and apartments in the state of Florida. American Coastal Insurance Company has an exclusive partnership for distribution of Condominium Association properties in the state of Florida with AmRisc Group (amriscgroup.com), one of the largest Managing General Agents in the country specializing in hurricane-exposed properties. American Coastal Insurance Company has earned a Financial Stability Rating of “A”, "Exceptional" from Demotech, and maintains an “A-” insurance financial strength rating with a Stable outlook by Kroll. ACIC maintains a ‘BB+’ issuer rating with a Stable outlook by Kroll.







Contact Information:







Alexander Baty





Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations, American Coastal Insurance Corp.







investorrelations@amcoastal.com







(727) 425-8076





Karin Daly





Investor Relations, Vice President, The Equity Group







kdaly@equityny.com







(212) 836-9623











Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures







The Company believes that investors' understanding of ACIC's performance is enhanced by the Company's disclosure of the following non-GAAP measures. The Company's methods for calculating these measures may differ from those used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.







Net income (loss) excluding the effects of amortization of intangible assets, income (loss) from discontinued operations, realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities, net of tax (core income (loss))



is a non-GAAP measure that is computed by adding amortization, net of tax, to net income (loss) and subtracting income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, realized gains (losses) on the Company's investment portfolio, net of tax, and unrealized gains (losses) on the Company's equity securities, net of tax, from net income (loss). Amortization expense is related to the amortization of intangible assets acquired, including goodwill, through mergers and, therefore, the expense does not arise through normal operations. Investment portfolio gains (losses) and unrealized equity security gains (losses) vary independent of the Company's operations. The Company believes it is useful for investors to evaluate these components both separately and in the aggregate when reviewing the Company's performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss). The core income (loss) measure should not be considered a substitute for net income (loss) and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business.







Core return on equity



is a non-GAAP ratio calculated using non-GAAP measures. It is calculated by dividing the core income (loss) for the period by the average stockholders’ equity for the trailing twelve months (or one quarter of such average, in the case of quarterly periods). Core income (loss) is an after-tax non-GAAP measure that is calculated by excluding from net income (loss) the effect of income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, non-cash amortization of intangible assets, including goodwill, unrealized gains or losses on the Company's equity security investments and net realized gains or losses on the Company's investment portfolio. In the opinion of the Company’s management, core income (loss), core income (loss) per share and core return on equity are meaningful indicators to investors of the Company's underwriting and operating results, since the excluded items are not necessarily indicative of operating trends. Internally, the Company’s management uses core income (loss), core income (loss) per share and core return on equity to evaluate performance against historical results and establish financial targets on a consolidated basis. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on equity. The core return on equity measure should not be considered a substitute for return on equity and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business.







Combined ratio excluding the effects of current year catastrophe losses and prior year reserve development (underlying combined ratio)



is a non-GAAP measure, that is computed by subtracting the effect of current year catastrophe losses and prior year development from the combined ratio. The Company believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to highlight the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by current year catastrophe losses and prior year development. Current year catastrophe losses cause the Company's loss trends to vary significantly between periods as a result of their frequency of occurrence and severity and can have a significant impact on the combined ratio. Prior year development is caused by unexpected loss development on historical reserves. The Company believes it is useful for investors to evaluate these components both separately and in the aggregate when reviewing the Company's performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the combined ratio. The underlying combined ratio should not be considered as a substitute for the combined ratio and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business.







Net loss and LAE excluding the effects of current year catastrophe losses and prior year reserve development (underlying loss and LAE)



is a non-GAAP measure that is computed by subtracting the effect of current year catastrophe losses and prior year reserve development from net loss and LAE. The Company uses underlying loss and LAE figures to analyze the Company's loss trends that may be impacted by current year catastrophe losses and prior year development on the Company's reserves. As discussed previously, these two items can have a significant impact on the Company's loss trends in a given period. The Company believes it is useful for investors to evaluate these components both separately and in the aggregate when reviewing the Company's performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net loss and LAE. The underlying loss and LAE measure should not be considered a substitute for net loss and LAE and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business.







Book value per common share, excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive loss (underlying book value per common share),



is a non-GAAP measure that is computed by dividing common stockholders' equity after excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), by total common shares outstanding plus dilutive potential common shares outstanding. The Company uses the trend in book value per common share, excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), in conjunction with book value per common share to identify and analyze the change in net worth attributable to management efforts between periods. The Company believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it eliminates the effect of interest rates that can fluctuate significantly from period to period and are generally driven by economic and financial factors that are not influenced by management. Book value per common share is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Book value per common share, excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), should not be considered a substitute for book value per common share and does not reflect the recorded net worth of the Company's business.







Discontinued Operations







On May 9, 2024, the Company entered into the Sale Agreement with Forza Insurance Holdings, LLC ("Forza") in which ACIC will sell and Forza will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding stock of the Company's subsidiary, IIC. Forza's application to acquire IIC was approved by the New York Department of Financial Services on February 13, 2025. The Company and Forza have agreed to close on April 1, 2025.





In addition, on February 27, 2023, the Florida Department of Financial Services was appointed as receiver of the Company's former subsidiary, UPC. As such, prior year financial results and Consolidated Balance Sheet components have been reclassified to reflect continuing and discontinued operations appropriately.









Forward-Looking Statements











Statements made in this press release, or on the conference call identified above, and otherwise, that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements”. The Company believes these statements are based on reasonable estimates, assumptions and plans. However, if the estimates, assumptions, or plans underlying the forward-looking statements prove inaccurate or if other risks or uncertainties arise, actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. These statements are made subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may be identified by their use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” "endeavor," "project," “believe,” "plan," “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative variations thereof or comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially may be found in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in the “Risk Factors” section in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

































Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income









In thousands, except share and per share amounts





































Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,













December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















REVENUE:





































Gross premiums written





$





140,739













$





128,260













$





647,805













$





635,709













Change in gross unearned premiums









21,971

















30,834

















(9,197





)













(31,026





)









Gross premiums earned









162,710

















159,094

















638,608

















604,683













Ceded premiums earned









(89,218





)













(109,953





)













(364,618





)













(342,623





)









Net premiums earned









73,492

















49,141

















273,990

















262,060













Net investment income









5,321

















2,075

















20,795

















8,300













Net realized investment losses









—

















(2





)













(124





)













(6,789





)









Net unrealized gains on equity securities









454

















22

















1,996

















814













Other revenue









—

















15

















—

















15













Total revenues





$





79,267













$





51,251













$





296,657













$





264,400













EXPENSES:





































Losses and loss adjustment expenses









29,794

















6,710

















69,319

















46,678













Policy acquisition costs









26,514

















13,138

















70,990

















75,436













General and administrative expenses









11,277

















9,561

















44,756

















37,559













Interest expense









2,784

















2,719

















11,996

















10,875













Total expenses









70,369

















32,128

















197,061

















170,548













Income before other income









8,898

















19,123

















99,596

















93,852













Other income (loss)









(11





)













1,071

















2,063

















2,228













Income before income taxes









8,887

















20,194

















101,659

















96,080













Provision for income taxes









3,019

















2,814

















25,340

















10,876













Income from continuing operations, net of tax





$





5,868













$





17,380













$





76,319













$





85,204













Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax









(922





)













(3,096





)













(601





)













224,707













Net income





$





4,946













$





14,284













$





75,718













$





309,911













OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:





































Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on investments









(4,049





)













6,696

















3,355

















5,998













Reclassification adjustment for net realized investment losses









—

















2

















124

















6,808













Income tax benefit related to items of other comprehensive income









—

















—

















—

















—













Total comprehensive income





$





897













$





20,982













$





79,197













$





322,717

















































Weighted average shares outstanding





































Basic









48,095,488

















44,713,148

















47,831,412

















43,596,432













Diluted









49,589,458

















45,712,715

















49,362,985

















44,388,804

















































Earnings available to ACIC common stockholders per share





































Basic





































Continuing operations





$





0.12













$





0.39













$





1.60













$





1.96













Discontinued operations









(0.02





)













(0.07





)













(0.01





)













5.15













Total





$





0.10













$





0.32













$





1.59













$





7.11













Diluted





































Continuing operations





$





0.12













$





0.38













$





1.55













$





1.92













Discontinued operations









(0.02





)













(0.07





)













(0.01





)













5.06













Total





$





0.10













$





0.31













$





1.54













$





6.98

















































Dividends declared per share





$





0.50













$





—













$





0.50













$





—























































































































































































Consolidated Balance Sheets









In thousands, except share amounts





































December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023











ASSETS





















Investments, at fair value:





















Fixed maturities, available-for-sale





$





281,001













$





138,387













Equity securities









36,794

















—













Other investments









23,623

















16,487













Total investments





$





341,418













$





154,874













Cash and cash equivalents









137,036

















138,930













Restricted cash









62,357

















18,070













Accrued investment income









2,964

















1,767













Property and equipment, net









5,736

















3,658













Premiums receivable, net









46,564

















45,924













Reinsurance recoverable on paid and unpaid losses









263,419

















340,820













Ceded unearned premiums









160,893

















155,301













Goodwill









59,476

















59,476













Deferred policy acquisition costs









40,282

















21,149













Intangible assets, net









5,908

















8,548













Other assets









16,816

















36,718













Assets held for sale









73,243

















77,143













Total Assets





$





1,216,112













$





1,062,378













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Liabilities:





















Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses





$





322,087













$





347,738













Unearned premiums









285,354

















276,157













Reinsurance payable on premiums









83,130

















—













Payments outstanding









699

















706













Accounts payable and accrued expenses









86,140

















74,783













Operating lease liability









3,323

















739













Other liabilities









757

















672













Notes payable, net









149,020

















148,688













Liabilities held for sale









49,942

















44,130













Total Liabilities





$





980,452













$





893,613













Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders' Equity:





















Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 authorized; none issued or outstanding









—

















—













Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 48,417,045 and 46,989,089 issued, respectively; 48,204,962 and 46,777,006 outstanding, respectively









5

















5













Additional paid-in capital









436,524

















423,717













Treasury shares, at cost; 212,083 shares









(431





)













(431





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(15,666





)













(17,137





)









Retained earnings (deficit)









(184,772





)













(237,389





)









Total Stockholders' Equity





$





235,660













$





168,765













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





$





1,216,112













$





1,062,378











