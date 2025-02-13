American Coastal Insurance Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

American Coastal Insurance Corporation plans to release Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025.

American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, on February 27, 2025, after market close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will feature remarks and a Q&A session, with participants encouraged to dial in 10 minutes early. The company specializes in insuring condominium and homeowner association properties in Florida and has a strong financial rating, with an "A" from Demotech and "A-" from Kroll. Interested parties can join the call by phone or listen to a webcast, which will be available for 30 days after the event.

$ACIC Insider Trading Activity

$ACIC insiders have traded $ACIC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRAD MARTZ (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,250 shares for an estimated $349,020 .

. MICHAEL HOGAN purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $90,928

PATRICK MARONEY has made 2 purchases buying 3,500 shares for an estimated $48,793 and 0 sales.

$ACIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $ACIC stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Coastal Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq Ticker: ACIC) (“the Company”, “American Coastal” or “ACIC”), the insurance holding company of American Coastal Insurance Company (“AmCoastal”), announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, after the close of the market, and will conduct its quarterly conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.





The conference call will include live remarks followed by a question and answer (Q&A) session. Interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call and should dial-in 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin.







Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call Details:







Thursday, February 27, 2025 – 5:00 p.m. ET





Participant Dial-In Numbers:









United States:





877-445-9755









International:





201-493-6744





















To listen to the conference call via webcast, please visit the Company



website



and click on the webcast link at the top of the page or click



here



. The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days following the call.







About American Coastal Insurance Corporation:







American Coastal Insurance Corporation (



amcoastal.com



) is the holding company of the insurance carrier, American Coastal Insurance Company, which was founded in 2007 for the purpose of insuring Condominium and Homeowner Association properties, and apartments in the state of Florida. American Coastal Insurance Company has an exclusive partnership for distribution of Condominium Association properties in the state of Florida with AmRisc Group (



amriscgroup.com



), one of the largest Managing General Agents in the country specializing in hurricane-exposed properties. American Coastal Insurance Company has earned a Financial Stability Rating of “A”, Exceptional’ from Demotech, and maintains an “A-” insurance financial strength rating with a Stable outlook by Kroll. ACIC maintains a ‘BB+’ issuer rating with a Stable outlook by Kroll.







Contact Information:







Alexander Baty





Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations, American Coastal Insurance Corporation







investorrelations@amcoastal.com







(727) 425-8076





Karin Daly





Investor Relations, Vice President, The Equity Group







kdaly@equityny.com







(212) 836-9623



