American Coastal Insurance Corporation to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

American Coastal Insurance Corporation will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, followed by a conference call.

$ACIC Insider Trading Activity

$ACIC insiders have traded $ACIC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER GRIFFITH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 60,141 shares for an estimated $715,779 .

. BRAD MARTZ (President) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $602,400

PATRICK MARONEY has made 2 purchases buying 3,500 shares for an estimated $48,793 and 0 sales.

$ACIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $ACIC stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Coastal Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq Ticker: ACIC) (“the Company”, “American Coastal” or “ACIC”) the insurance holding company of American Coastal Insurance Company (“AmCoastal”), announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, after the close of the market, and will conduct its quarterly conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.





The conference call will include live remarks followed by a question and answer (Q&A) session. Interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call and should dial-in 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin.







First Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details:







Thursday, May 8, 2025 – 5:00 p.m. ET





Participant Dial-In Numbers:





United States: 877-445-9755





International: 201-493-6744





To listen to the conference call via webcast, please visit the Company



website



and click on the webcast link at the top of the page or click



here



. The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days following the call.







About American Coastal Insurance Corporation:







American Coastal Insurance Corporation (amcoastal.com) is the holding company of the insurance carrier, American Coastal Insurance Company, which was founded in 2007 for the purpose of insuring Condominium and Homeowner Association properties, and apartments in the state of Florida. American Coastal Insurance Company has an exclusive partnership for distribution of Condominium Association properties in the state of Florida with AmRisc Group (amriscgroup.com), one of the largest Managing General Agents in the country specializing in hurricane-exposed properties. American Coastal Insurance Company has earned a Financial Stability Rating of “A”, Exceptional’ from Demotech, and maintains an “A-” insurance financial strength rating with a Stable outlook by Kroll. ACIC maintains a ‘BB+’ issuer rating with a Stable outlook by Kroll.







Contact Information:







Alexander Baty





Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations, American Coastal Insurance Corporation







investorrelations@amcoastal.com







(727) 425-8076





Karin Daly





Investor Relations, Vice President, The Equity Group







kdaly@equityny.com







(212) 836-9623



