American Coastal Insurance Corporation Receives Rating Upgrades from Kroll Bond Rating Agency

American Coastal Insurance Corporation's ratings upgraded to BBB- with positive outlook, reflecting improved financial metrics and strong performance.

American Coastal Insurance Corporation announced that Kroll Bond Rating Agency has upgraded its Issuer and Debt ratings from BB+ to BBB- and affirmed the A- Insurance Financial Strength Rating for its subsidiary, American Coastal Insurance Company. The outlook for all ratings has been improved to Positive from Stable, reflecting the company's strengthened financial metrics and positive operating expectations. This upgrade will lower the company's annual interest expense by $1.5 million and supports its responsible growth strategy. President & CEO Brad Martz expressed pride in regaining investment grade status. American Coastal, founded in 2007, specializes in insuring properties in Florida, particularly condominiums and homeowner associations, and has a partnership with AmRisc Group for distribution in hurricane-exposed areas.

Potential Positives

Kroll Bond Rating Agency upgraded American Coastal's Issuer and Debt Ratings from BB+ to BBB-, reflecting improved financial leverage metrics and strong EBIT interest coverage.

The Insurance Financial Strength Rating of A- for AmCoastal was affirmed, indicating a solid financial position and operational stability.

The change of the outlook to Positive signals KBRA's expectation of continued favorable operating results and robust risk-adjusted capitalization.

The upgrade is projected to reduce the Company’s annual interest expense by $1.5 million, supporting the company's growth strategy.

Potential Negatives

While the press release highlights an upgrade in ratings, it does not disclose any specific strategies or measures that will ensure the continued positive performance that the ratings upgrade implies, potentially leaving investors uncertain about future stability.



The press release focuses on positive ratings and financial conditions but lacks specific growth metrics or future forecasts, which could lead to skepticism about the sustainability of the claimed improvements.



The significant reliance on positive ratings could overshadow other potential risks not addressed in the release, such as insurance market volatility or regulatory challenges that may arise in the future.

FAQ

What recent rating upgrades did American Coastal Insurance Corporation receive?

American Coastal's Issuer Rating was upgraded from BB+ to BBB- and its Debt Rating from BB+ to BBB- by Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

What is the current Insurance Financial Strength Rating for AmCoastal?

The Insurance Financial Strength Rating for AmCoastal is affirmed at A- by Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

How will the rating upgrades affect American Coastal's financial expenses?

The upgrades will reduce the Company's annual interest expense by $1.5 million, helping to strategically grow the business.

What is the significance of the "Positive" outlook change?

The change to a Positive outlook indicates expected continued favorable operating results and strong risk-adjusted capitalization for American Coastal.

What type of properties does American Coastal Insurance Company primarily insure?

American Coastal primarily insures Condominium and Homeowner Association properties, as well as apartments in the state of Florida.

$ACIC Insider Trading Activity

$ACIC insiders have traded $ACIC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER GRIFFITH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 247,225 shares for an estimated $2,780,379 .

. BRAD MARTZ (President) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $602,400

KERN MICHAEL DAVIS has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $10,452 and 0 sales.

$ACIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $ACIC stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Coastal Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq Ticker: ACIC) (“American Coastal” or the “Company”) the insurance holding company of American Coastal Insurance Company (“AmCoastal”), announced today that Kroll Bond Rating Agency (“KBRA”) has upgraded its Issuer Rating from BB+ to BBB- and upgraded its Debt Rating from BB+ to BBB-. KBRA also affirmed the Insurance Financial Strength Rating of A- for AmCoastal. The Outlook for all ratings has been changed to Positive from Stable.





The upgrade of American Coastal’s Issuer and Debt ratings reflects the continued improvements in its financial leverage metrics and maintenance of strong double-digit EBIT interest coverage. The change in outlook to Positive from Stable reflects KBRA’s expectation that American Coastal will continue to report favorable operating results and maintain its strong risk-adjusted capitalization, robust reinsurance programs with strong counterparties, and high credit quality investment portfolio.





“We are proud to have regained investment grade status and positive outlooks. This will immediately reduce the Company’s annual interest expense by $1.5 million and supports our strategy to grow the business responsibly,” said President & CEO, Brad Martz.







About American Coastal Insurance Corporation:







American Coastal Insurance Corporation (amcoastal.com) is the holding company of the insurance carrier, American Coastal Insurance Company, which was founded in 2007 for the purpose of insuring Condominium and Homeowner Association properties, and apartments in the state of Florida. American Coastal Insurance Company has an exclusive partnership for distribution of Condominium Association properties in the state of Florida with AmRisc Group (amriscgroup.com), one of the largest Managing General Agents in the country specializing in hurricane-exposed properties. American Coastal Insurance Company has earned a Financial Stability Rating of “A”, Exceptional’ from Demotech, and maintains an “A-” insurance financial strength rating with a Positive outlook by Kroll. ACIC maintains a ‘BBB-’ issuer rating with a Positive outlook by Kroll.







Contact Information:







Alexander Baty





Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations, American Coastal Insurance Corporation







investorrelations@amcoastal.com







(727) 425-8076





Karin Daly





Investor Relations, Vice President, The Equity Group







kdaly@theequitygroup.com







(212) 836-9623



