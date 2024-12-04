American Coastal declares special cash dividend of 50c per share

American Coastal (ACIC) Insurance announced that its Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock outstanding, payable on January 10, 2025, to shareholders of record on January 2, 2025.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ACIC:
- Michael Burry Boosts His Bet on Chinese Stocks in Q3
- American Coastal price target raised to $16 from $15 at Raymond James
- American Coastal Insurance Reports Strong Q3 Results
- American Coastal Insurance Reports Strong Q3 Financial Performance
- American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.