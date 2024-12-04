American Coastal declares special cash dividend of 50c per share

American Coastal (ACIC) Insurance announced that its Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock outstanding, payable on January 10, 2025, to shareholders of record on January 2, 2025.

