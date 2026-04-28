American Century U.S. Quality Growth Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for QGRO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (Symbol: QGRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $111.96, changing hands as low as $111.01 per share. American Century U.S. Quality Growth shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QGRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QGRO's low point in its 52 week range is $94.72 per share, with $117.805 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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