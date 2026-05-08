Markets

American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MID

May 08, 2026 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of the American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF (Symbol: MID) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.92, changing hands as low as $65.38 per share. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MID shares, versus its 200 day moving average: American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MID's low point in its 52 week range is $59.4426 per share, with $69.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.39.

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Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 biggest short interest increases
 UMBF Insider Buying
 George Soros Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
biggest short interest increases-> UMBF Insider Buying-> George Soros Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

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