American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MID

In trading on Friday, shares of the American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF (Symbol: MID) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.92, changing hands as low as $65.38 per share. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MID shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MID's low point in its 52 week range is $59.4426 per share, with $69.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.39.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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