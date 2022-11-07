American Century Launches Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

Download the article

Since it was founded 64 years ago in Kansas City, Missouri, American Century Investments® has expanded into a diverse, global organization with a multi-asset investment offering spanning equities and fixed income and a focus on active management. It has attracted around $195.8 billion in assets under supervision. The firm launched its first ETF nearly five years ago and has $13 billion in ETF assets, placing it among the largest issuers of active ETFs. Its newest product, launched on Nasdaq on October 13, 2022, is the American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI).

The Short Duration Strategic Income strategy was originally launched in 2015 as a mutual fund with eight share classes (ASADX, ASCDX, ASDHX, ASDJX, ASDRX, ASDVX, ASXDX and ASYDX). The strategy has been popular with investors, with around $750 million in net assets across all share classes. SDSI offers the same investment philosophy, investment process and portfolio management team as the mutual fund. While it is not possible to duplicate all the holdings, the exposures, duration, targeted yield and sectors are aligned.

“When we speak to our clients about their investment needs, strategies and capabilities, some prefer mutual funds, but others prefer ETFs,” says Sandra Testani, Vice President, ETF Product & Strategy at American Century Investments. “We’re trying to offer multiple vehicles to be able to meet our clients’ needs in the way that they build portfolios.”

SDSI also complements the existing American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI), launched in June 2021, which leverages the same philosophy, process and portfolio management team. However, SDSI targets a short duration, so the portfolio is less sensitive to changes in interest rates and has the potential to mitigate the impact of rising rates.

With an expense ratio of 0.32% and a monthly distribution, SDSI is an actively managed fund that seeks maximum income across multiple fixed income sectors while being mindful of credit and interest rate risk. Its secondary objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation.

The fund invests across the fixed income universe, primarily in investment-grade securities. It may also invest opportunistically below investment grade. As of October 25, 2022, the portfolio contains about 225 securities. Holdings are subject to change. It has a multi-sector footprint, and the ranges within the sectors are flexible based on the portfolio management team’s views of relative valuation and the overall macro outlook. As of October 25, 2022, it is allocated 44% to corporates, 31% to securitized and 22% to U.S. government securities. The focus is on the U.S. with an opportunistic ability to allocate in foreign markets, including emerging ones, although today, that allocation is only 2%. Historically, the team has dynamically allocated across all market segments.

“Most short-term bond ETFs are passive strategies that accept exposures of published indexes,” Testani points out. “As an actively managed strategy in highly volatile markets, we think that having multiple sectors and a flexible approach to deliver attractive yield with low interest rate risk is very differentiated vs. most ETF offerings today.”

Investors can get a sense of how SDSI might perform by looking at the Short Duration Strategic Income mutual fund. The strategy seeks to provide attractive yield and yield per unit of duration versus peers. Essentially, investors have the potential to obtain a significant amount of income compared to 12 months ago for a strategy that is not taking on a significant amount of interest rate risk.

The fixed income market has been under pressure given the Fed’s commitment to bringing down inflation. A strategy like SDSI, which has limited exposure to duration risk and the ability to be defensive and opportunistic through the relative valuation approach, may resonate with investors in these challenging times.

