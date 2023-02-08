American Century Investment Management Updates Holdings in Townsquare Media (TSQ)

Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.98MM shares of Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ). This represents 7.52% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 0.95MM shares and 7.65% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.32% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 164.08% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Townsquare Media is $19.04. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 164.08% from its latest reported closing price of $7.21.

The projected annual revenue for Townsquare Media is $481MM, an increase of 6.05%. The projected annual EPS is $2.02, an increase of 229.70%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Townsquare Media. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TSQ is 0.2166%, a decrease of 11.2010%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.30% to 9,284K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Msd Capital L P holds 1,518,827 shares representing 8.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 878,076 shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 919,984 shares, representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSQ by 8.97% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 716,904 shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 762,925 shares, representing a decrease of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSQ by 10.64% over the last quarter.

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 604,168 shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 490,775 shares, representing an increase of 18.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSQ by 17.50% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 527,952 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 557,262 shares, representing a decrease of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSQ by 0.36% over the last quarter.

Townsquare Media Declares $0.08 Dividend

Townsquare Media said on March 16, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 1, 2020 received the payment on May 15, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $7.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.16%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.51%, the lowest has been 2.97%, and the highest has been 7.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=96).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Townsquare Media Background Information

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company focused outside the Top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include Townsquare Interactive, a digital marketing services subscription business providing web sites, search engine optimization, social platforms and online reputation management for approximately 21,900 SMBs; Townsquare IGNITE, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology with an in-house demand and data management platform; and Townsquare Media, our portfolio of 322 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 cities with corresponding local news and entertainment websites and apps including legendary brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com along with a network of national music brands including XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com and Loudwire.com.

