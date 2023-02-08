American Century Investment Management Updates Holdings in NorthWestern (NWE)

Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.75MM shares of NorthWestern Corp (NWE). This represents 6.49% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.72MM shares and 6.88% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.78% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.39% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.10% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for NorthWestern is $58.52. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 2.10% from its latest reported closing price of $57.32.

The projected annual revenue for NorthWestern is $1,458MM, an increase of 4.15%. The projected annual EPS is $3.53, an increase of 14.95%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 703 funds or institutions reporting positions in NorthWestern. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.69%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NWE is 0.2229%, a decrease of 1.9037%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 73,785K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

American Century Companies holds 3,386,091 shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,981,544 shares, representing an increase of 11.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 2.18% over the last quarter.

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 2,858,238 shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,529,238 shares, representing an increase of 11.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 3.29% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,408,820 shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,153,372 shares, representing an increase of 10.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,910,387 shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,910,595 shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 13.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,695,498 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,596,791 shares, representing an increase of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 7.44% over the last quarter.

NorthWestern Declares $0.63 Dividend

NorthWestern said on October 25, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share ($2.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share.

At the current share price of $57.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.40%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.95%, the lowest has been 2.97%, and the highest has been 5.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.88 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Northwestern Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002.

